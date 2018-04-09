Betty Jean Rich

Plain Dealing, LA – Betty Jean Rich passed away on Thursday morning, April 5, 2018 at her home after a lengthy illness.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 pm Saturday, April 7, 2018 at the Plain Dealing Baptist Church with Dr. Scott Teutsch officiating. Visitation was held from 1:00 to 2:00 pm Saturday at the church. Interment will follow in the Plain Dealing Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Plain Dealing, LA.

Betty received a Masters of Education degree from USL and was a teacher for many years. She went on to become a school principal at Plain Dealing Elementary until her retirement in 1998. She was an active member of the Lambda Alpha Club hosting many meetings at her home.

Betty loved her family and especially enjoyed visiting with her sister, Emma. She had a special relationship with her beloved grandsons.

Mrs. Rich was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Bagent; sister, Mary Ann Hill.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bennie Rich; one son, Brett Rich; grandsons, Keelan Rich and wife, Asyra; Dylan Rich and wife, Reshma; their mother, Seleta Rich; one great-grandchild, Bennie Christopher Rich; sister, Emma Slack and brother, Jack Bagent.

Pallbearers were Keelan Rich, Dylan Rich, Matt Huddleston, Brad Johnson, Jeff Slack and Wayne Kennedy.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. John Haynes for his many years of care and to the staff at Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful compassionate care.

