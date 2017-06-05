BENTON – Betty Joyce Beaver passed away peacefully on May 31, 2017. She was born on November 6, 1937 in Shiloh, TN to James and Lanoye Davis McDaniel.

Betty was a longtime resident of Bossier Parish and graduated from Bossier High. She was a florist at the Winn Dixie for many years and from that and her janitorial business, she knew a lot of people in the community. She loved being a grandma and she enjoyed to cook for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lanoye McDaniel; beloved daughter, Pamela Knippers; her husband, Roger Edward Beaver and brother, Gerald McDaniel.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Paul Donald Lane Jr. and Michelle Ezernack, siblings, Bobby McDaniel and Michael McDaniel; precious grandchildren she adored, Krista Knippers, Kara Knippers, Shena Berry, Brian Lane, Jonathan Lane, Bridget, Briana and Bailey Berry.

She is also survived by Gary Knippers, Chris Keenan, Wanda McDaniel, Sherry McDaniel, Theresa McDaniel, Chris Berry, Scott and Eydie Beaver, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Dr. Shah, Dr. Nathan, and special friend Charella Ward.

The family will hold a memorial service for Betty at a later date.