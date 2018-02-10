Beverly Ann Murphy

Bossier City, LA – Beverly Ann Murphy was born on October 7, 1942 and went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 5, 2018, after a lengthy illness. She graduated from Fair Park High School. Beverly met the love of her life while working at Western Electric. They were happily married and raised three girls in a loving Christian home.

Beverly was a devoted wife and mother. As a wife, she rightfully earned the nickname of Sweet-Thing. Her marriage was a beautiful love story and an inspiration to many. She was that taxi Mom who made being a role model for her children a priority. She taught her children about respect, honesty and kindness. Beverly was a “Godly Proverbs Woman” who was just as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Even as health problems began to plague her, the strong faith she had in Jesus Christ never wavered.

Beverly was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Ed Murphy; parents, James Walton Weaver and Eunice Riley, and her brother, Bobby Ray Pridgen.

She is survived by her daughters Tanya Harmon and husband, Keith Harmon, Dana Casey, and Susan Murphy; her sister-in-law, Patsy Pridgen; first cousin, Sue Marioneaux; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service with immediate family was held to celebrate her life. Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God. – Matthew 5:8