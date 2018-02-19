Beverly S. Quillin

Benton, LA – Beverly S. Quillin was born on November 5th, 1941 in Shreveport, Louisiana. She later moved to Benton, Louisiana where she raised her family and became a long time resident. She worked and retired from the United States Postal Service and spent countless hours writing for her husband’s printing company, Bossier Banner. Beverly loved serving The Lord and was a dedicated member of Benton United Methodist Church, where she played the piano and taught Sunday school.

Her Lord called her home on February 15th, 2018 and a Celebration of Life Visitation will be held at Boone Funeral Home, 2156 Airline Drive, Bossier City on February 22nd, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. She is now reunited with her parents, husband, and friends who she has not seen in a very long time.

Left to cherish her are: her son, Reggie Quillin; granddaughter, Lindsey Quillin; sister, Judy Wilson; and sister-in-law, Donna Cherry.

If we can learn anything from Beverly it is to love anyone and everyone who crosses your path and to live your life for God.