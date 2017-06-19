BENTON – Funeral Service for Bill D. “B.D.” Thomas, 86, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel, 2201 Airline Dr., Bossier City, LA with United States Air Force Honor Guard. Officiating will be Rev. Tommy Patton of Cypress Baptist Church. Interment will be in Gilgal Cemetery, Minden, LA. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 20, 2017, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Bill was born October 26, 1930, in Coushatta, LA to Pinkie Colley Thomas and Eugene Debs Thomas and passed away June 17, 2017 in Bossier City, LA. After graduating high school he joined the United States Air Force, during his time he served in Korea, Japan, and Vietnam. He retired in 1970 after serving 22 years. He married Troyce Gipson on February 13, 1959. He worked at Byrd and Son Roofing, General Electric where he retired after 19 years of service, Walmart as a door greeter, Moore’s Marine, and a Cypress Black Bayou Park Ranger. Bill never met a stranger, he loved his family, fishing and hunting.

He is Preceded in death by his parents, brother, Billy Thomas, sister, Bobbie Coleman. Surviving Bill is his loving wife of 58 years, Troyce Thomas; son, Robert E. Thomas and special friend, JaNiece; daughter Michelle Thomas and husband, Robby; grandchildren, Alicia Broyles and husband, Tony, Chris Thomas and wife, Kristen, Hunter Thomas, Sean Thomas, Troy Thomas, and Caleb Thomas; great-grandchildren, Brayden Broyles, Cayden Thomas, Ainsley Broyles, and Carter Thomas.

Honoring Bill as pallbearers will be Tony Broyles, Chris Thomas, Hunter Thomas, Robby Thomas, Sean Thomas, and Troy Thomas.