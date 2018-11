Bill E. Shumate

Haughton, LA – Bill E. Shumate passed away peacefully on October 25, 2018 in Bossier City. He was born on July 7, 1935 in Glen Rogers, West Virginia. He served in the USAF and retired from Exide Technologies.

Bill was inurned next to his wife Joyce on November 2. He is survived by his son David and his wife Stacey along with his grandchildren Rebecca and Rachel. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.