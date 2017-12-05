Billie D. Williams Stevens

Benton, LA – On December 2, 2017, Billie D. Williams Stevens, passed away at Whispering Pines Nursing Home, Plain Dealing, LA, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. A brief graveside service followed by a memorial service will be held at Cottage Grove Memorial Presbyterian cemetery and church at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 8, 2017. Officiating will be Reverend Diane Brown and Reverend Rhodes Stipp.

Billie was born on October 28, 1928, in Vivian, LA, the daughter of Fletcher A. Williams and Mattie Louvinia Gryder Williams. She married Harry R. Stevens of Benton in 1946. He predeceased Billie on April 16, 2006. Billie had five siblings, Bennie Williams, Howard Williams, Ann W. Hawkins, Inez W. Demske, and Carol W. Sanford, all who have predeceased her. She is survived by son Barry L. Stevens and wife Beverly, granddaughters Regan S. Thrasher (Dr. Andrew J. Thrasher III) and Nicole R. Stevens, great grandchildren, Andrew J. Thrasher, IV and Zoe Nicole Thrasher. She is also survived by brother-in-law Billy Sanford, and numerous nephews and nieces in Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee, California, and Michigan.

Billie grew up in the Cottage Grove Presbyterian Church, but later became a member of Red River Baptist Church in Benton, where she taught Sunday School for 22 years. She then renewed her membership at Cottage Grove.

After graduation, Billie worked as a librarian for Bossier Parish Library system from 1950 to 1984. She served the libraries in Bossier City, Benton, Haughton, Plain Dealing, and Elm Grove. She helped to establish the bookmobile service that took books to children and adults in rural Bossier Parish until 1968. She assisted John A. Manry in the research required to publish the history of Bossier Parish, as well as a history of Cottage Grove Memorial Presbyterian Church. She was active in the DAV and the American Legion Auxiliaries. She was also a member of “The Gathering” a group of women from the Plain Dealing, Rocky Mount, and Benton areas. Billie and Harry were members of a community action group that was responsible for raising funds to create and equip the Benton Volunteer Fire Department, which later became District #4 for Bossier Parish. She continued to support this department until her ability was taken from her by Alzheimer’s. She was also instrumental in the creation of and participation in the Operation Blessing program of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Department. Under Sheriff Vol Dooley, she supported the program that provided library services to inmates in the Parish jail. She was a quiet Christian woman who, when she saw a need, tried to fulfill it.

Honorary pallbearers will be members from Fire District #4.

Special thanks are extended to all staff members and residents of Whispering Pines Nursing Home as well as Regional Hospice, for the tender and loving care given to Billie. She would not have survived this long without your great care, love, and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cottage Grove Memorial Cemetery Fund, 250 Thornton Road, Plain Dealing, LA 71064 or the charity of your choice.

