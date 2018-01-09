Billie Sunshine Waller Allen

Bossier City, LA – Billie Sunshine Waller Allen, age 90, quietly passed from this life into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 6, 2018, surrounded by her family. We know she was greeted in heaven by her husband of 54 years, Raymond Allen, her only sister and best friend Barbara Waller Gray, and her precious granddaughter Becky Daniel.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, January 10, at 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Bossier City, officiated by Rev. David Dietzel, Rev. Karl Klaus, and Rev. Uriah Oxford. Special music will be provided by her much-loved Circuit Riders Gospel Choir, under the direction of Rev. Tom Edmonds. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Haughton. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday evening, January 9, from 5:00-7:00 at Hillcrest.

A member of a pioneer family in Bossier City, Billie Sunshine was born in Haynesville, LA on June 8, 1927 to Judge Alton and Myrtle Hardy Waller. Her family moved to Bossier City at a very young age. Billie Sunshine and Raymond met in the 7th grade and were inseparable until his death in 1999. Billie graduated from Bossier High School then continued her studies at LSU Baton Rouge. She and Raymond were married on Feb. 3, 1946, and she left LSU and joined him in Germany where he was serving in the US Army. Billie was among the first group of military dependents to travel to Europe after WWII.

A life of service, dedication to her faith and family, and strength of character define our mother’s life. She was a wonderful role model, cook, teacher, mentor, and example to several generations of family and friends.

Her legacy will live on in her three daughters an d their husbands: Lee and Jerry Sanders, Marsha and Tom Herron, and Bonnie and Thomas Daniel. To her grandchildren and great-grandchildren she was “Nannie”: Bonnie-Lyn, Scott, Mary Ashley and Taylor Ray; Trey, Angie, Madeline, Victoria and Will Daniel; Holly, Ray, Nathan, Ryan, and Walker Antee; Chris, Lillie and Maddie Daniel; Ashley, Cameron, Chloe and Coleman Townsend; Leslee, Kris, Anna-Beth and Tate Rains; and Allison and Jamie Adkison, Haley, Brooklyn and J.J.

Billie Sunshine is also survived by her brother-in-law Bill Gray, and his daughters Cindy Sutton, Becky Gray and Melissa Shepard; and her brother-in-law and wife Otis and June Allen, and their daughters Jeannie Armstrong and Martha Lee and families. Billie is one of six Waller granddaughters and is survived by the youngest of that group, Youree Jean McCall Anderson. She has a large extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins who greatly enriched her life.

Billie was devoted in her service to the First United Methodist Church of Bossier City, where she was fondly known as “St. Billie”. She was a life member of United Methodist Women, taught the Mary Ewing Sunday school class for over 30 years, and she and Raymond were long-standing members of the Circuit Riders Gospel Choir. Billie was also a member of the Bossier City Mother’s Club.

Serving as Pallbearers for Nannie will be her grandsons, Trey and Chris Daniel, Scott Ray, Ray Antee, Kris Rains, and Jamie Adkison. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Family Life Center.

“Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning. Great is your faithfulness.” Lamentations 3:22-23 You may offer condolences and sign the online guest book by visiting: www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com