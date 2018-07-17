Billy Don Maples

Bossier City, LA – Mr. Billy Don Maples, 73, was greeted by His Lord and Savior in the early morning hours July 15, 2018 after a seven-month battle. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Faith Chapel-First Baptist Bossier. Funeral service will follow immediately at 3:00pm. Lynn Mitchell, Terry Slack and Dan Turner will officiate.

Billy was born on July 19, 1944 in Minden, Louisiana. He graduated from Bossier High School in 1962 and Louisiana Tech in 1967. He began his coaching career at Jonesboro-Hodge High School before moving to Airline High School where he coached baseball and football through 1976. He served as assistant principal at Greenacres Middle School. Billy then worked as a US Federal Probation Officer and retired as Deputy Chief for the Western District of Louisiana. After retirement, he served as president of the Civil War Round Table and as an adjunct professor at LSU-S, Bossier Parish Community College, and Career Technical College.

On November 19, 1967, he married the love of his life, Sharon Westbrook Maples. They planned to celebrate their 51st anniversary in November. Billy’s last words were to instruct his family and friends to “take care of Sharon.” His love, honor, and protection of her was strong even on his last day.

Billy walked with Christ every day, never missing an opportunity to share the Gospel and disciple. Billy taught 5th grade Sunday School at First Baptist Bossier for over 47 years. Billy was actively involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, serving on the FCA Northwest LA Board and FCA State Board since 1976. Billy has served as FCA Board Chairman on two separate occasions. He volunteered his time and talent at many FCA events. Billy and Sharon received the Dr. O.K. Bailey Founders Award in 1994. This award is presented to a servant leader in FCA that exemplifies a growing, vibrant relationship with Jesus Christ, leverages their influence for God’s Glory, and is an ambassador for the mission and vision of FCA.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Don Maples and Blanche Shaw Maples. His paternal grandparents E. O. and Mattie Jordan Maples, maternal grandparents James Shaw and Zada Shaw, nephew Stephen Peters, and great-niece Rebecca Leigh Gatti.

Survivors include his dedicated and loving wife of fifty years Sharon Westbrook Maples, son Michael Maples and wife Jane Hope Maples, and daughter Hollye-Faye Maples. Also left to cherish his memory are his precious grandchildren Alice and Carter Maples and a grandchild due in September.

Billy leaves behind two loving sisters Linda Maples Norcross and husband Charles, Glenda Maples Coleman, his sisters-in-law Jean Westbrook Gatti and husband Robert, Sandra Westbrook Bartlette many nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Gatti, Sr., Robbie Gatti, Sen. Ryan Gatti, Jeff Norcross, David Norcross, Grant Coleman, Marvin Williams, and Hayden Slack.

Serving as honorary pall bearers will be Johnny Murray, Hon. Judge Maury Hicks, Tom Myrick, Dr. Tom Presley, Earl Haynes, J.C. Howell, Randy Gatti, and Reagan Gatti.

The family wishes to thank all the caregivers that provided loving support for Billy during his illness.

In honor of Billy’s love and support for FCA, the family requests that you wear FCA attire to the service and make donations to FCA in lieu of flowers, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, PO Box 5118, Bossier City, LA 71171.