Obituary – Billy George Golihar

Billy George Golihar

Bossier City, LA – Funeral services celebrating the life of Billy George Golihar, 58, will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Hill Crest Funeral Home. Officiating will be, Rev. Don Taylor. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will begin at 2:00 pm prior to the service.

Billy was born on November 16, 1960 and passed away on April 3, 2019 following complications from surgery. He was born in Shreveport, LA and was a lifelong resident of Bossier City, Louisiana. Billy followed his father in a life of service with the Bossier City Fire Department. He retired as Chief of Training after 25 years of service.

Billy loved spending time with his family and creating spaces for other families to share together. Following his retirement he founded Sand Dollar Pools and has brought joy to so many families and customers by creating beautiful backyard escapes.

From a young age, Billy always loved football. His love for the game led him to many years as a football referee. His referee crew meant so much to him. More than anything, Billy loved spending time with his only son, Bode. They shared a love of football, the beach and adventure. Billy was an amazing husband and father.

Billy was preceded in death by his father, Quincy Golihar. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 24 years, Melody Horton Golihar; son, Bode Golihar; mother, Norma Golihar; brother, Deen Golihar and wife Vickie; numerous nieces and nephews.

We give thanks to all who have reached out. We are thankful for our football and firefighter friends and family.

Pallbearers: Keith Waldron, Teddy Turman, Jason Arbuckle, Rob Cagley, Shawn Horton, Jarrod Horton, Chad Horton and Mark Woodman.

