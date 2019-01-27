Obituary – Billy Hoyle Walden

Billy Hoyle Walden

Shreveport, LA – Funeral services for Billy Hoyle Walden, 82, will be held 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 28, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel. Minister Wayne Fussell will be officiating with Minister Phillip Prince assisting. Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, January 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Internment will follow services at Centuries Memorial Park.

Billy was born on July 4, 1936 in Many, LA to Martha Leola Rains and Coda Dave Walden and joined our Lord and Savior on January 25, 2019. He was a devoted and faithful member of Midway Church of Christ. Billy enjoyed coaching U.S.S.S.A. softball for B&W Sports and Bruce’s, winning three years of state Championships and was elected a member of the U.S.S.S.A. Hall of Fame. Billy loved cheering on his favorite team, the Green Bay Packers. His favorite hobby was woodworking and carving. Billy’s greatest love was for our God, studying his Bible and caring for his family.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Bobby Ray Waldon and Benny C. Walden. Left to cherish his memories are his beloved wife of 62 years, Jean N Walden; son, Keith Walden and (Linda); daughters, Debbie Baker, Tammy W. Prince and (Phillip); brother, Jerry Walden and (Mary); grandchildren, Christopher Baker and (Shelly), Jason Baker and (Kaleigh), Brian Baker, Allison Prince, Lisa Saldinger and (Jake), Maegan Rath and (Chad) and Lauren Walden; great-grandchildren, Christian Baker, Amelia Baker and two more great-grandchildren on the way; his two little dogs, Pete and Emma and his one kitty, Mista Kitty.

Honoring Billy as pallbearers will be Keith Walden, Christopher Baker, Jason Baker, Brian Baker, Chad Rath, Jake Saldinger, Bubba Locke and Raymond Gaines.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midway Church of Christ in memory of Billy.