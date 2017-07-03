Billy M. Cryer

ELM GROVE, LA – Services celebrating the life of Billy Maurice Cryer was held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, 2017 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family received friends on Saturday, July 1, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Billy was born on April 2, 1934 and passed away on June 29, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Debra Cryer Santos and son Cecil Dwayne “Fuzz” Cryer Billy is survived by wife, Ruby Cryer; granddaughters, Tonya Yohe and Tyra Burns; six great grandsons, Dakota Hasler, Hunter Hasler, Chance Santos, Chase Santos, Trey Fussell and Connor Burns and one greatgreat grandson, Colton Hasler.

Pallbearers will be his great grandsons“The Six Pack” Condolences may be shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com