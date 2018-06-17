Birdean Wodke

Bossier City, LA – Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Sister Services celebrating the life of Birdean Odie Jess Wodke, age 96, will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jerry Roten officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 12:00pm prior to service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Wodke was born on October 28, 1921 in Farwell, NE and passed away on June 13, 2018 in Bossier City, LA. Birdean was an avid Atlanta Braves Baseball fan, she enjoyed puzzles and loved going on cruises with her husband of 53 years, Jack A. Wodke, whom preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, Ken Wodke and wife Karen of Bossier City; LA and her daughter, Margaret Roberts of Shreveport, LA; brothers, Udell and wife Joyce of Grand Island, NE and Gerald and wife Peggy of Farwell, NE; grandchildren, David Wodke (Sandy), Laura Caudill (Jeremy), Katie Abshire, Sheri Roberts, Kimberly Miller (Mark) and Stacie Brown (Cary) and her great grandchildren, Cameron, Kara, Jack, Camille, Cole, Noah, Celeste, Ben, Sam, Helen, Asa, Annette and Betty.

She was preceded in death by her great grandson, Caleb Miller; three sisters and one brother.

You may sign the register book and express condolences by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.