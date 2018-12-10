Obituary – Blanton Cooper

Blanton Cooper

Bossier City, LA – Blanton Cooper was born in Franklin County, Virginia March 14, 1941 and died on November 19, 2018 after being diagnosed with heart and lung failure.

Blanton lived in Rocky Mount, Virginia until he was 18 and then attended Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.

He had a great love for horses and began training and racing them in the late 1970’s. There were several winning horses over his roughly 20 years of working with them.

His first sales job was at M & W Windows. He then continued working in sales for Bassett Furniture for 25 years and later as a manufacturer’s representative for multiple furniture companies. He was a well-loved and respected member of the furniture industry for many years.

He was a great lover of the sea and very much enjoyed deep-sea fishing. He was a man who loved God and country, serving in the Army National Guard for 8 years.

Blanton met Wilma and they were married on September 25, 1999. He was the great love of her life. He loved her, her children and grandchildren well. Step- daughter, Mandy Barker, and husband, Chanin, step-son, Brian Bailey, and wife, Michele, grandsons, Kade and Kyle Bailey, and granddaugh-ter, McKenzie Barker, are left with fond memories of him.

Although raised in a Christian family, he came to understand he needed a relationship with Jesus in 2006.

He is preceded in death by his parents and leaves behind a sister, Ina Clements, 3 nephews, 4 great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health and Hospice, Michi Carter, Adam Carter and Geneva Evans with An Endless Love Home Care LLC for their love and care.

A memorial celebration was held on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 11:00 am at First Bossier’s Faith Chapel.

Memorial contributions in his name are requested to the American Heart Association.