Services for Bobby Wayne McElhannon will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Sycamore Life Church, 3359 Meriwether Road in Shreveport, officiated by Bro. Chris Young (SBBC). The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service.

Bobby Wayne was born May 1, 1949, in Shreveport, LA to Kattie LaVerne and Bobby Lee McElhannon. He had the good fortune to be raised in Benton, LA Bobby was baptized as a young man at First Baptist Benton and graduated from Benton High School in 1967. He was a talented football player and went on to play at McNeese State University. After college Bobby had a 40-year career as a locomotive engineer with KCS Railroad.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, and grandparents, Madeline and Dale Thomas and Laura and Rube Adams.

He is survived by his loving wife, Bernice Tower McElhannon; his children, Brian McElhannon (Karen), Roxie Whitecotton (John), Renee Simmons, Amy Moore (Corey), Aaron Simmons (Kalli); grandchildren, Hannah Tran, Logan Gennaro, Grace Whitecotton, Emmy Whitecotton, Killian Simmons, Kade White, Andrew Simmons, Sage Moore, MaddieMae Simmons, Jackson Simmons, Kattieanne Myer, Michelle Myer, Jeremy Reich, Zachery Reich; mother and father in law, Beaulah and J.D. Dubois; sister, Madeline Denise Toloso and husband Jamie. Bobby is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Our family would like to express our love and thanks to Sammy (Bobby’s twin brother) and Karla Stanford, their daughter, April (Mikey) and grandchildren, Brynn and Tree (Bobby’s special buddy).