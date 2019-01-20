Obituary – – Bonnie J. Cannon Wheeler Ashworth

Bonnie J. Cannon Wheeler Ashworth

Bossier City, LA – On January 17, 2019, Bonnie was called home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born November 19, 1940 in Clayton, GA.

Services to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Bonnie moved to Bossier City February 9, 1971 from Warner Robins, GA with her family. She was a lifetime member of VFW 4588 Auxiliary and also hired the VFW bands for years.

Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Deborah Moradel and husband Rene’ of Bossier City and Donna Burns and husband Matt of Marshall, TX; two brothers, Clyde Ca nnon and wife Carol and Grady Woods and wife Cindy; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

