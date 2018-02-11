Bonnie La Jean “MeMe” Bingham

Bossier City, LA – A Celebration of Life Service for Bonnie La Jean Bingham, age 84, of Bossier City, LA will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 12, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial in Haughton, LA. Officiating will be Pastor Lowell Kenyan. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 3:00 p.m. prior to the memorial service.

Bonnie La Jean Bingham “MeMe” was born February 26, 1933 in Trevat, Tx. On February 8, 2018, she was in the arms of Jesus and reunited with her soulmate, the Love of Her Life, Bill.

A 1950 graduate of Jefferson Davis High School, she retired from her own business, BLB Accounting. In 2013, MeMe chose to make her final home in Bossier City. She lived with her daughter and son in law who were honored with the privilege to love and care for her during the last years of her life. MeMe was at her happiest watching football with Steve, Lifetime Movies with Dondra and spending time loving and playing with Mason and Kinsley.

She is preceded in death by her Husband, William A. “Bill” Bingham Jr.; parents, JK and Wylie McKee; brothers, MH Waldrip, Iverson McKee and Sonny and Jane Walston.

Bonnie is survived by brother, Fount McKee of Houston, Tx; daughters, Cheryl Byrd and husband Rod of Huntsville, Tx, Dondra Bingham Armitage and husband Steve of Bossier City, Shannon Humprey of the Woodlands, Tx, and Paulette and Greg Stafford of Missouri City, Tx; grandchildren, Chad Smotek, Breanne Ward, Taylor Humphrey, Alex Cooksey, Emily Mack; great-grandchildren, Emma Smotek, Mason Cooksey, Lila Humphrey, Kennedy Ward, Kinsley Mack, and Kate Ward.

“Delight yourself In The Lord and he will give you the desires of your heart”. Psalms 37:14

Our utmost appreciation to Dr. Kennedy Lim, Dr. Attila Balogh and Aime Hospice for their loving care.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com