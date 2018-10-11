Obituary – Bonnie Lou Embry

Bonnie Lou Embry

Bossier City, LA – Bonnie Lou Denton Embry, age 62, went to be with our Lord on Friday, October 5, 2018 in Bossier City, LA. She was born March 27, 1956 in Shreveport, LA.

Bonnie is survived by her beloved husband of 34 years, Steve B. Embry; her sister Georgia Anne Andrews; her daughters Sarah Jane Bellew Clark and husband Douglas; and Kelsey Lark Harper; her precious grandchildren Jordan Alizah; Gabriel Noah; Jocelyn Elaine; Ophelia Rosalind; and Gaiden James; and her nieces and nephews and extended family.

Preceding her in death were her parents Myron Edna Beatty and George Frederick Denton, and her sister Linda Sue Denton Brock.

Memorial donations may be made to Donate Life America as Bonnie was a proud recipient of organ donation.