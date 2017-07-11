HAUGHTON – Funeral services for Brandon Scott Huckaby, 41, of Haughton, LA will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at Ringgold Elementary School Gym, Ringgold, LA. Officiating will be his cousin, Elder Keith Hammett and Bossier City Chaplain Craig Kennedy. Burial will follow in Wimberly Cemetery, Ringgold, LA.

Brandon was born February 12, 1976 in Bossier City, LA and passed away July 8, 2017 in Ringgold, LA. He was a 1994 graduate of Ringgold High School and attended NSU before going through the Police Academy.

Brandon was hired as the youngest deputy ever by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, where he worked for over six years. He became a police officer for the Bossier City Police Department in 2002 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2014. Brandon was the Crime Stoppers Coordinator for the Bossier City Police Department, worked investigations and at one time, was one of the D.A.R.E. Officers. Brandon received the “Patriot Award” this year and was awarded the “Police Officer of the Year” in 2005. He was a former President of the Fraternal Order of Police. He was Volunteer Fire Captain for Bienville Parish Fire District Wards 4 & 5 at Station 5 in Ringgold, LA until moving to Haughton, LA

He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son and friend. His time spent with his family meant the world to him, he was a coach for his son’s baseball team, The Vipers and enjoyed watching his daughter play soccer. He touched the lives of many people. Brandon was full of kindness, always comforting and helping others, and was just a genuine person. He enjoyed making others laugh and pulling jokes on people. The world was a better place with him in it and he will be dearly missed and always remembered by so many.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Ashley Nicole Myers and an uncle, Jimmy Huckaby.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Mollie M. Huckaby of Haughton, LA; daughter, Kayleigh Jann Huckaby of Haughton, LA; son, Matthew Chason Huckaby of Haughton, LA; parents, Roger and Jann Huckaby of Ringgold, LA; father and mother-in-law, Daigle and Debbie Mathews of Jamestown, LA; nephew, Colby Myers and fiancée, Jessi Warren of Ringgold, LA; and several other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be Bossier City Police Officers; Nick Shaffer, Darren Barclay, Derrell Bryant, Chris Davis, Michael Martinez, Jeff Humphreys, Daryl Worley and Kevin Little. Honorary pallbearers will be Bossier City Police Department Employees and Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office Employees.