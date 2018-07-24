Bruce Adkins

Benton, LA – Bruce Adkins passed away on July 22, 2018. He was born on March 24, 1952 in DeRidder, LA to J.B. and Helen Adkins. He was a longtime resident of Benton, LA and a member of Red Dirt Hunting Club. He worked for Aillet, Fenner, Jolly, McClelland for 42 years.

Services celebrating the life of Bruce Adkins will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Dr. Gevan Spinney officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, J.B. Adkins; sister, Barbara Yarbrough, brother-in-law, Mike Jones. Also his lifelong friend, Jr. Peace who just “made the block till Bruce jumped in.”

He is survived by his mother, Helen “Franny”Adkins; son, Matt Adkins and wife Nancy; daughter, Amy Mayfield and husband Chris; grandchildren, Charlie, Cullen and Clara Adkins and Reese and Case Mayfield; sisters, Susan Lawrence and husband Robert and Carol Jones, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers will be Matt Lawrence, Terry Lawrence, Alan Jones, David Jones, Terry Dunlap, Brad Durbin, Andy Holley and Delmar Lewis.

Condolences may shared at www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com