Obituary – Bruce William Snook

Bruce William Snook

Haughton, LA – Funeral services for Bruce William Snook will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Bruce was an honorable veteran of the United States Army. He endured a lot of medical intervention as he fought the good fight and suffered with heart disease and COPD.

He is survived by his oldest son, Christopher Michael Snook; youngest son, William Todd Snook; and six grandchildren, Holly, Nathan, Lucas, Zoey, Annabelle, and Ryder Snook.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com.