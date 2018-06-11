Byron Vincent

Bossier City, LA – Byron Vincent was born in Clinton, Indiana on May 5, 1930 and passed away May 9th, 2018 in Bossier City, Louisiana. He served 4 years in the Navy during the Korean War. He and his family moved to Shreveport when Western Electric opened in 1967 where he retired after 35 years as a supervisor.

He was a member of the Shriners and the Masons for 50 years. He married his wife, Celina, in 1989. They enjoyed a wonderful life together. He was a fine and honorable person and will be missed forever.

He is survived by his wife, Celina; 3 children, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren as well as Celina’s two daughters and granddaughter.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. “We Will Meet Again”