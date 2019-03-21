Obituary – Caleb Don Pippenger

Caleb Don Pippenger

Benton, LA – Services for Caleb Don Pippenger will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Rose-Neath Bossier.

Caleb was born October 19, 1988 in Shreveport, LA and passed away suddenly March 15, 2019 in Benton, LA. He worked in the construction industry. Caleb was hard working, talented, creative, funny, loved spending time with his family, was an avid fisherman and enjoyed having a cold beer with family and friends.

Caleb is survived by his wife, Michelle Pippenger of Benton, LA; mother Angela Rovell and husband, Steve of Bossier City, LA; father, Perry Pippenger and wife , Sandy of Avenger, TX; grandmother, Georgia McWilliams; mother-in-law, Susan Mannies; sons, Levi Frederick, Matthew Frederick, Timothy Frederick, Keian Pippenger, Silas Mace, all of Benton, LA; daughter, Ariel Beasley of Haughton, LA; sister-in-law, Kimberly West of Bossier City, LA; brother, Corey Pippenger of Blanchard, LA; aunt, Wendy Sanders and husband, Pat; grandchildren, Bentley LeBlanc and Oaklynn Parker; nieces, Tymonee Lucio, Shea Rogers, McKinley Pippenger and cousin, Madyson Sanders.