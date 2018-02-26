Carlos Abadia

BOSSIER CITY, LA – Carlos Vicente Abadia died peace- fully surrounded by family on February 24, 2018 in Bossier City, LA at the age of 82.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Jorge E. Abadia and Juana Acosta; granddogs, Lillie and Speckie and great dog nephew, Duke. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cherry O’Daniel Abadia; his daughters, Amy Abadia and Jill O’Neill and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Vincent and Breanne O’Neill; granddogs, JR Ewing Abadia, Olivia and Rukiss O’Neill; brother, Jaime Abadia and wife, Delfina; sister, Elsa Bolivar; nephews, Don O’Daniel and John O’Daniel and wife, Kris; great nieces, Katie Pahal and husband, Matt and Maggie O’Daniel and great dog nephew, Milo. He is also survived by numerous cousins and friends that he counted as family.

Carlos was born on November 14, 1935 in Sona, Veraguas, Republic of Panama. After graduating from high school in Panama, he came to the United States to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. At this time he entered school in the small town of Plain Dealing to learn English. It was here that he met Cherry, the girl that would become his wife.

Upon graduating from Louisiana Tech in 1960, he married his high school sweetheart and began a 40 year career at Modern Iron Works in Shreveport.

A graveside service is scheduled at 1:00 pm Tuesday, February 27 in Salem Cemetery. Officiating the service will be Jason Pate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Carlos’s life.

Pallbearers will be John O’Daniel, Michael O’Neill, Vincent O’Neill, Matt Pahal, Aaron Ramsey, Ronald Johnson,Vincent Rice, Jeff Pate, Jimmy Anderson, and Chuck Cater.

The family would like to thank his long-time caregivers Dr. Carter Boyd and his staff; Dr. Anil Velovolu and his staff, especially Stephanie; the laboratory nurses and staff at WK Cancer Center, especially Mona; and Dr. Antoinette Sheppleman and her staff for their dedication and kindness.

Additionally, the family is very appreciative of Bossier Fire Station #9, especially Rusty Grantham and the late George Chambers, and the nurses and staff of WK Bossier Stepdown for their care and compassion.

Special thanks goes to Teyna Pate for keeping tabs, being on-call at all hours, and keeping us fed.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Jude Catholic Church, Sick and Homebound Ministry, 4700 Palmetto Road, Benton, LA 71006. He dearly loved Miss Carol Quartana. Sign our online guest book at www. baileyfuneralhome.net.