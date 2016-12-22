PRINCETON – Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Carol S. Laughlin, 72, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Officiating the service will be Dr. Frank Teat with special music brought by Rev. Joe Whitney. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Carol was born on September 22, 1944, in Alton, MO to parents, Rev. S.R. Sherman and Mrs. Pauline Sherman. She passed away peacefully at her home in Princeton, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2016, surrounded by her loving family.

Carol had a long and productive career spanning several decades with Enable Midstream and its predecessor companies. She worked for many years as a draftsman in St. Louis, MO and completed her career as a maintenance and compliance data analyst in Bossier City, LA. She was a dedicated and meticulous worker with a quiet and gentle spirit that was much appreciated by her many friends and co-workers.

She moved to the Princeton, LA as a result of a company transfer and has made Princeton her home for many years. Carol was also a member of First Baptist Church of Bossier City and a member of her ladies Sunday school class.

Carol is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dwight “Bud” Laughlin; sister, Ferol Alderman; and her parents. She is survived by her son, Philip Bacon; sister, Joyce Orr and husband Rev. Norman Orr; brothers, John Sherman and wife Sondra, and Robert Sherman and wife Harriett; step-son, Blaine Laughlin and wife Connie; step-daughter, Leigh Barlow and husband Shayne; brother-in-law, Glen Alderman; grandchildren, Madeline, Peyton, Samantha, Brandon, and Ryan; nephews, Taylor and Eric; and nieces, Kim, Lisa, Theresa, and Regina.