Carole Bell

Haughton, LA – A Celebration of Life service for Carole Elizabeth Merritt Bell will be held on Friday, March 16, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends during a time of visitation on Thursday, March 15, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.

Carole was born on June 14, 1935 in Taltic, Colorado and she went to be with her Lord on March 12, 2018. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Virgil Ray Bell. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dennis Ray Bell and Phillip Eugene Bell and wife Jamie; her grandchildren, Ashley Farrar and husband Dustin, Alex and husband John Person, Tyler McHan and wife Holli, and JP and husband Cody Duke; her great-grandchildren, Bradley Farrar, Beau Farrar, Andrew Person, and J.K. McHan; her sister, Sandie Olbert, and her brothers, Tim Merritt and Richard Merritt.

Carole had a zest for life and lived it to the fullest. She retired from Haughton High School in 2000 after teaching for over 40 years. Carole was very involved in the community. She served as Post 388 American Legion Auxiliary President from 1984-1987. Most of all, Carole loved her family with all her heart. She was a dedicated wife and mother. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Honoring Carole as pallbearers will be: Tyler McHan, Dustin Farrar, Cody Duke, John Person, Perry Bird, and Layton Bryant.

The family wishes to thank the Shirley Bryant family for their kindness during MaBell’s sickness.