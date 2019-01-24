Obituary – Catherine Streeter Miller

Catherine Streeter Miller

Bossier City, LA – On January 20, 2019 Catherine Streeter Miller was called home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born on August 28, 1918 in Stamps, AR.

Catherine was a resident of Bossier City for 80 years. She was a retired LPN from the VA Medical Center, a member of Waller Baptist Church, and a passionate gardener and cook. She loved the Lord and her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wesley Arthur Turner and Mary Elizabeth Hamiter; her first husband, C.A. Streeter; her husband, N.F. Miller; her son, Allen Streeter; and four brothers.

She is survived by her two sons, Sam Streeter and Faine Miller and wife, Melisa; her daughterin- law, Sandra Streeter; eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Graveside services to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hamiter Cemetery in Plain Dealing, LA. Services will be conducted by Rev. Gladney Hunt.