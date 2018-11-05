Home Life Obituary – Cecil C. Lawrence, Jr.

Obituary – Cecil C. Lawrence, Jr.

By
Randy Brown
-
224
0

Cecil C. Lawrence, Jr.

Bossier City, LA – Cecil C. Lawrence, Jr., 77, passed away on November 2, 2018. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Matt Rawle of Asbury United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Monday, November 5, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. at Rose-Neath Bossier Funeral Home.

Cecil was born on July 31, 1941 in Stamps, AR to Cecil and Ruth Lawrence. He retired from KCS Railroad as a Conductor. Cecil was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife Lynn Lawrence; sons, Cecil Lawrence III, Patrick Lawrence (Amy), and Richard Lawrence; daughters, Susan Farren (David), and Cecilia Lawrence; brother, Robert Lawrence; grandchildren, Gracyn Lawrence, Rylan Lawrence, Mary Lakeyn Lawrence, and Christopher Litty.
Honoring Cecil as pallbearers will be John White, Cecil Cambell, Jimbo Newman, Kent Hughes, Jerry Parker, and Doug Wroten.

