Obituary – Charla A. McMillan

Charla A. McMillan

Bossier City, LA – Services for Charla A. McMillan will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Ave in Shreveport. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday.

Charla was born April 4, 1931 and passed away October 20, 2018. She was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, R.E. McMillan; parents, Faye and Joe Ashworth; daughter, Brenda Sue McMillan; sisters, Joyce Isabel, Linda Fields and brother, Donnie Bishop.

Charla is survived by sons, Robert McMillan and wife, Cynthia, Billy McMillan and wife, Sandra; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and sister-in-law, Verma McMillan.

Honoring Charla as pallbearers, will be Michael McMillan, Robert S. McMillan, Nikolaus McMillan, Doug Rains, Chad Davis and Tim Jenkins.