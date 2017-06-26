HAUGHTON – Funeral Services for Charlene I. Allen, 74, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel, 2201 Airline Dr., Bossier City, LA, with Rev. Darrell Cooper of Princeton Baptist officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until services begin at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Charlene was born April 23, 1943, in Many, LA to Nettie Ammons Isgitt and Alton Isgitt and passed away June 23, 2017, at her son Edward’s home in Haughton, LA. Charlene was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. She later retired as a retail manager. She was a member of Belle Park Baptist Church. Charlene was the most selfless woman there was. She raised her three children and supported her family while working all of her life. She never met a stranger and helped anyone in need even if it meant her doing without. Her children and grandchildren were her life. She depended on them as much as they depended on her, and she always tried to give them what they needed. Charlene was an outdoors woman. She tended to her yard: planting and working in her garden. We will love and miss her each and every day.

Preceding Charlene in death is her husbands, Ted Milner and Max Allen; her parents; special friend, Johnny King; and two grandsons, Cody and C. J. Remedies. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Edward J. Milner and wife Tammy of Haughton, LA and Christopher I. Milner and wife Amanda of Haughton, LA; daughter, Cecilia C. Remedies and husband Mark of Many, LA; step-daughter, Tammy Johnson of Haughton, LA; Twin sister, Charlotte Brittain; brothers, Glen Isgitt, Michael Isgitt, and Joseph “Joe” Isgitt; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family would like to say a special thanks to Dr. Nickelson and the staff at Willis Knighton for all the care and compassion given to our mother.