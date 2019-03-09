Obituary – Charles D. Glasscock

Charles D. Glasscock

Bossier City, LA – Services celebrating the life of Charles D. Glasscock will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Dr. Randy Harper officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for visitation, prior to the service from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Charles was born in Montgomery, AL on February 16, 1945 and passed away on March 6, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Bellaire Baptist Church. He will be remembered for his servant’s heart, warm smile and big hugs. There is no doubt that as Charles entered heaven on March 6, 2019 the Lord greeted him with the words,“Well done, good and faithful servant.” Matthew 21:25 He was preceded in death by his parents; Lt. Col. Ret. Lee E. Shirley and Louise Shirley and two brothers, Mike Shirley and John Glasscock.

Charles is survived by his children, Melissa Butler and husband Scott, Laura Cheney and husband Jeremy and son, Christopher Glasscock; grandchildren, Jacob Butler, Graham Cheney, Caroline Cheney, Sarah Kate Cheney, Althea Glasscock and Layton Glasscock and sister, Ann Gililland and husband Mike and sister in law, Sharon Lauterbach.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Charles’ name to Bellaire Baptist Church.

