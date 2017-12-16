Charles DeVault Hinkle IV

BOSSIER CITY/ SHREVEPORT, LA – Chuck Hinkle was born September 19, 1924 in Hoopeston Ilinois to Ruby Vines Hinkle and Charles DeVault Hinkle. He passed away December 6, 2017 at the age of 93 at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home surrounded by his loving family.

On June 6, 1947 he married the love of his life, Marian Schulz , his “Poopsie” and they brought into the world 4 daughters, Christine Thompson (Richard), Sharon Scales (Robert), Marsha Pedro (Joseph) and Debra Gauthreaux (Guy). From this group of four daughters came 12 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren to love and spoil their “PawPaw”. Chuck served for four years during World War II in the navy as a Seebee. His final work with the Seebees was as part of the construction crew that put together the runway on Tinnean for the use by the Enola Gay going to Japan.

Chuck graduated from University of Texas and went to work for Sears Roebuck & Co retiring after 36 years of faithful service. He found great joy in working with the Boy Scouts as troop leader and as Big Brother in the Boys Club mentoring program. He even served as President of Broadmoor’s Men Golf Association, enjoying all the relationships developed there.

Many of his years were spent filling the pulpits at small country churches around the area that couldn’t afford a preacher, and that time spent was of great joy for him. His church, Kings Highway Christian Church was very dear to him as he served in many capacities of leadership, Deacon, Elder & Sunday School Teacher and even organizer of the golf tournaments enjoyed by his friends within the congregation.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Marian, his four daughters and their families and his younger brother, Lyle Hinkle of Loveland, Colorado. Memorial Services for Chuck will be Saturday, December 16, 2017 at Kings Highway Christian Church. Visitation with the family in the church parlor at 10 AM and Celebration of Life Services at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Kings Highway Christian Church or The North Louisiana Volunteers of American for Elder and Veteran services.