Obituary – Charles E. Tomb

Charles E. Tomb

Bossier City, LA – Services to honor the life of Mr. Charles E. Tomb, 86, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Officiating the service will be Pastor Darrell Cooper of First Baptist Church of Princeton. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive guests on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Charles was born on April 14, 1933, in Sebring, FL to the late Charles and Olive Tomb and passed away at his home in Bossier City on April 21, 2019. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and retired with the rank of MSgt. He then retired after 22 years of faithful employment from the LA Dept. of Transportation, and later served with the Bossier Parish Posse, and was a deacon at First Baptist Church of Princeton.

Charles loved the outdoors, fishing, guns, and going to the beach. He was a wonderful husband and Dad who loved his family, especially his grandchildren. We will all miss him!

Charles is preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Virginia Weaver Tomb; his son, Charles Glenn Tomb; grandsons, Jason and Julian; twin sister, Barbara Tomb; sister, June Webster; and his parents.

He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Beverly B. Tomb; daughters, Cynthia Baker and husband Dennis, and Terri Ferrer; his grandchildren, David Herrera, Rebecca Mumbower, Omar Ferrer, Christopher Baker, Joseph and Anthony Tomb; and numerous great-grandchildren.

