Charles Frederick Noland, 78, of Benton, LA died Monday, Dec 12, 2016 due to complications of pneumonia. He had been in deteriorating health for several years. He was a resident at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home since November.

Charles was born in Kalamazoo, MI on Nov 27, 1938. He was adopted by Charles Bernard Noland and Edith Noland of Westerville, Ohio.

At age 10, Charles was selected to be in the Columbus Boys Choir, where he sang in local areas and neighboring states during fifth and sixth grades. Due to his father’s failing health the family moved to Ft Myers, Florida. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he had a distinguished forty-four-year career.

Among Charles’s numerous assignments were those to U.S. Air Force bases in Incirlik, Turkey, Okinawa, Camp John Hay, Philippines, and Eielson AFB, Alaska. He distinguished himself with his service in the Vietnam War, receiving the Air Force Commendation Medal for meritorious service and the Air Medal. Other medals included AF Longevity Service Ribbon and the AF Outstanding Unit Award. He retired from active duty in 1985 and was promoted to Acting Chief, MWR at Eielson AFB, Alaska. There he met and married Betty Slagle and went to Luke AFB in Arizona until 1988.

Charles was next assigned to Myrtle Beach AFB in South Carolina as the Financial Director for MWR. There he was influential in the opening of Ft Fisher in North Carolina. When Myrtle Beach was destined to close, Charles was selected to be the Deputy Chief, MWR (Morale, Welfare and Recreation) at Barksdale AFB, Louisiana. Shortly after arriving at Barksdale in October 1991, the Chief of MWR left and Charles was placed in that position. His wife Betty became ill about the same time and passed away eight months later. Soon after that tragic event, Charles became the Deputy Commander of the Services Squadron for Barksdale AFB. He retired in 1995.

Charles was very passionate about all sports and was highly involved in playing or officiating at all the bases he served. His happiest hours were spent playing golf with his buddies.

In 1994, Charles married Sharon Austin, who was a librarian at Barksdale and survives him. He was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Noland of Galveston, Texas, a brother-in-law, Raymond Sartini of Bossier City, a brother-in-law, Peter Laughlin, Sr. of Dardanelle, Arkansas, and brother-in-law, James B. Overmier, M.D. of Leipsic, Ohio. He is survived by his sister, Jeanne Overmier, sister-in-law, Karen Sartini of Bossier City, sons Robert Noland and David Noland, daughters Cara Noland-Wombles, and Brenda Noland-Williams, step-daughters, Christine Elizabeth Austin, Kathryn Jane Austin, Lori Slagle Blandford and Deb Gauld-Lash. Other family members include nephew Peter Laughlin, Jr., and his wife, Sandra, niece Cheryl Scherschel and her husband Michael, nephew Michael Laughlin and his wife, Victoria, and nephew Timothy Laughlin and his wife Martha. He was blessed with grandchildren, great nieces and great nephews as well as his numerous extended family in Ohio. All were greatly loved by him and a part of his great legacy.

A Memorial Service will be held in Mr. Noland’s honor at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Forest Park East Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Ave, Shreveport.

