BENTON – Funeral services for Charles Patrick “Pat” Denton will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Bryan Reed. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery with United States Navy Honors. Visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday, beginning at 12 noon.

Charles was born in Ft. Worth, TX on November 14, 1945. He passed away in Benton, LA on May 17, 2017. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was an environmental engineer in the aircraft manufacturing industry. He enjoyed fishing, golf, barbecuing, Labor Day bird hunts, his children and grandchildren and a great bowl of beans.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Christine Denton and John Burlon Denton, and brother-in-law, Jerry Wayne Hearrell.

Charles is survived by his wife of 49 years and half years, Helen Scroggins Denton; daughters, Jennifer Leann Morgan and husband, William “Bill” Warren Morgan III, Alicia Carol Phillips and husband, James “Jim” Maurice Phillips IV; grandchildren, William Cashion “Cash” Morgan, Tate Avery Morgan and Olivia Leigh Phillips; brother, Johnny Wayne Denton and wife, JoAnne and sister, Deborah Diane Denton Hearrell, as well as a host of friends and family.

Honorary Pallbearers are: Jessie Paul Carpenter, Ron Ingram, J.H. Braizer, Byron Denton, Danny Hair, Charlie Deaton, Doug Huckabee, and Wesley Crawford.

Pallbearers are: Johnny Wayne Denton, John Denton, Jacob Denton, Chris Morgan, Jeff Phillips, and Charles Deville.

Special thank you goes to his loving caregivers with Regional Hospice Group: Felicia, Julie, Melissa, Shannon, Debbie, Christy, and Chaplain Dave. As well as his additional caregivers: Wesley, Shelia, Sylvia, and Fuzzy.

If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers please make donations to a charity of your choice or our church home The Simple Church, 601 Benton Road, Bossier City, Louisiana 71111, www.thesimplechurch.tv.