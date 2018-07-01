Charles Ray Grisham

Charles Ray Grisham, 73, passed away at his home on June 30, 2018.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Charles was born October 2, 1944 in Oklahoma. He was employed with Thompson Pump Company in Vivian, LA and ran the shop for 45 years.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Debbie Lear and husband Charlie, Dana Grisham, Charla Grisham, Craig Grisham, Jamie Grisham, Sandy Newell and husband Tim, Ginger Clark and husband Travis.

He is also survived by his brother, Robert Grisham and wife Brenda Lanelle; sister-in-law, Brenda Jane Grisham, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to Dr. Nihar Patel, nurses, Lanie Hesson and Haleigh Gunter for taking care of our precious Charles Ray.

We are heartbroken.