Charles Washington

Bossier City, LA – Celebration of life services of Mr. Charles Washington, 60, were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Bellaire B.C., 1210 Bellaire Blvd., Bossier City, Pastor Benjamin Canada, officiating. Interment followed at Carver Cemetery. Open visitation was held on Friday February 2, 2018 at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home, 1339 Jewell St. in Shreveport, LA.

Mr. Washington entered into eternal rest on January 28, 2018 after a brief illness.

He is survived by a special friend; Sharon Dewitt and her children, father and step mother; Lamar and Barbara Swinney, sisters; Sheilia (Dwayne) Fortson, Sharon (Gary) McCray, and Tammy (Rodney), nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.