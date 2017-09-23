BOSSIER CITY – Funeral services celebrating the life of Charlie Snellgrove (Retired-TSgt Charles King Snellgrove) will be held at 3pm on Friday, September 22, 2017 at St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 3301 St. Matthias Dr. in Shreveport. Father Christopher Heying will officiate. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park in Haughton. The family will be receiving friends for visitation at St. Matthias at 2pm.

Charlie was born on February 21, 1933 in Moultrie, GA and passed away on September 19, 2017 at the Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Bossier City, LA. He was a faithful Christian man who accepted Christ at a young age and lived his life in the service of others above himself. He served his country in the United States Airforce for 23 years. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He enjoyed taking his children camping and encouraged them to use the hobby shop on base to make crafts and other projects. He was very fond of taking pictures with his 35mm camera as the children grew up and switched to digital camera and smart phone for pictures of grand and great grandchildren. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He always put family first including frequently visiting his old stomping grounds in Valdosta Georgia so aunts, uncles and cousins could be together.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Malley Snellgrove and his mother, Ruby King Snellgrove; four sisters, and one brother.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Alice Snellgrove; daughter, Mary Humphries and husband Kin; sons, Charles Snellgrove and wife Wendy, Mark Snellgrove and wife Delene (Dee), Ian Snellgrove and wife Tammy; his brother Joe Snellgrove and wife Juanita; sister, Anne Lineberger and husband Walton; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town at https://secure.boystown.org/Donate/ or the Wounded Warriors at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.