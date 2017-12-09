Charlotte Elaine Nicholson Bouillon

Benton, LA – Charlotte Elaine Nicholson Bouillon, Age 61 of Benton, LA, passed away Friday, December 8, 2017. She was surrounded by family and friends as she left this Earth and welcomed into the arms of Jesus and the love of her life.

She was born December 16, 1955, in Minden, LA. She is the daughter of Pierce and Dot Nicholson. She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Joseph Alan Bouillon. She is survived by her parents; her daughter, Stacey Renee’ Bouillon Philyaw and husband, Larry; her son, Joseph Brian Bouillon and wife, Courtney; her four grandchildren, Ben, Lainey, Trevor, and Lexy; her two sisters, Jeannine and husband Charles Rosson and Stacy Gates; niece and nephews, Melissa, Jonathon, Jason, Josh and their families.

Charlotte loved Jesus and made Him the Lord of her life at Vacation Bible School when she was a little girl. Throughout her life, her priorities were living for the Lord and raising her family in church. Charlotte’s heart and passion was serving the Lord through teaching children of all ages. Growing up you would find her at the lake with her family, the Davis family and friends.

Charlotte loved spending time at the ball parks with her children and grandchildren. She loved collecting antiques and spending time with new and old friends. She enjoyed time with her family and friends more than anything! She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, & meme and will be missed greatly by all.

Friends and family are invited to attend visitation at Cypress Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 12th from 12:30-1:30pm and the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00 pm.

The family would like to say a special thank you to two special friends of Charlotte’s, Sherry Yorba and Nelda Altimus, who took care of her during her last moments on earth and to the Willis Knighton Bossier ER staff & Universtity Neuro ICU staff for the care they gave to her and the family.