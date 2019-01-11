Obituary – Charlotte Ramona Shamburger

Charlotte Ramona Shamburger

Bossier City, LA – Charlotte Ramona Shamburger, 60, of Bossier City, LA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family the evening of Monday, January 7, 2019. A celebration of her life was held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 10 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, Haughton, LA, with Pastor Raymond Wilkinson officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior at 10:00 am, also at Hill Crest.

Charlotte was born to William and Pearlren Phillips in Opelousas, La on August 5, 1958. Residing in Bossier City, she met the love of her life, Rex Shamburger, to whom she was married for 37 years. Charlotte was a homemaker and mother of three, but she became “Mimi” to most, once granddaughters Hannah, Breana, and Brooklyn came along.

Charlotte loved sewing and crafting of all kinds. She enjoyed planning holidays and festivities with family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling and the outdoors. The beach, lake, and sunshine fueled her soul, and her houseboat on Lake Greeson was her favorite getaway. She will be deeply missed by those who shared these passions with her.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents: William and Pearlren Phillips. Left to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy are: husband, Rex Shamburger; son, Chris Shamburger, wife Jackie; granddaughters: Breana and Brooklyn; daughter, Nicole Byrd; granddaughter, Hannah; son, Rex Shamburger Jr.; sister, Lucy Dority; niece Nikki; three loving pets: Lil Man, Izzy Lou and Dazzy Mae.

Honoring Charlotte as pallbearers were: Kenneth Frazier, JY Davis, Marty Moss, Mitzi Mathewes, Abby Robinson, Cindy Johnston.

A special thank you to Dr. Abdehou and his team at Willis-Knighton Pierremont for all their generosity, support, and care throughout her fight for life. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Charlotte’s honor to: The Mayo Clinic, Neurology Department, in Jacksonville, FL, Dr. Oskarsson’s team.