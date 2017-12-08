Cheryl Ann Ferrell

Benton, LA – In remembrance of CHERYL ANN FERRELL aka “CECILE”, born April 15,1957, Peacefully departed November 26, 2017,at the age of 60, after a long battle with COPD.

She was married to Troy Ferrell on December 16, 1988. She was a Mother to Aaron Mittelstaedt, Dara Kuntz, Katie Rojas, Cody Ferrell and Megan Ferrell. She was a much loved Daughter of James and Roberta Maloney, Big sister to Barbie Prudhome and Susan McGowan. She loved the peace of ocean waves and cool sand between her toes. She now walks with her savior, Jesus Christ, in heaven. She will be missed by everyone that knew her. She had a special place in her heart for 11 grandchildren and many rescue dogs. A special day of remembrance of her life will be held on Saturday, December 16 2017 at 109 Preston Bay Circle, Benton, Louisiana 71006 at 2 PM.