Cheryl Ann “Paavo” Cunningham

Shreveport, LA- Memorial services for Cheryl Ann “Paavo” Cunningham, 59, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with Father Paul Martin officiating.

Cheryl was born on February 8, 1958 in Rantoul, IL to Jean Delores Niemi Garcia and Raymond Robert Paavo and went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 26, 2018. Cheryl was born into a career Air Force family and therefore moved often as a child. Her longest stint was in West Texas where she attended Abilene Cooper High School.

She met her husband Winston in Austin where they worked together. She enjoyed sports and fitness. She showed talent as an office manager and an administrative assistant where she served several employers. She loved her family took great care to let them know it.

She really connected with her stepdaughter and it showed. Cheryl became caretaker for her father Ray Paavo, after he became seriously ill and continued caring for him for 6-1/2 years. Her children were her dogs and they were better treated than most people. She was also an outstanding cook, however, her greatest gift was being a caretaker to all. She was a Christian and was a member of and worshipped at St Paul’s Episcopal Church where she will be celebrated. She was an active sister in the Cross Bayou Emmaus community serving as treasurer.

Cheryl supported the Kairos Prison Ministry serving on the support team on several weekends. She volunteered with and at other charitable endeavors. During her illness, she never lost her faith and was an example to those that knew her situation.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her father. Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 31 years, Winston Cunningham; her mother, Jean Garcia; daughters, Christine Cunningham and fiancé, Joe Lynn Caraway; Laura Carroll and husband Davey; her siblings, Vicki Paavo, John Paavo, Cindy Paavo and Brian Paavo.

Family would like to thank Willis Knighton North Staff on the Fourth Floor East and The Amie Team.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to donor’s choice or American Cancer Society and American Heart Association.