BOSSIER CITY – Christopher Lamendola, 59, passed away on June 20, 2017. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Dr. Greg Davis of Broadmoor United Methodist Church. Visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, Sam, and brother, Carl. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Nell; three children, Samantha, Nicholas, and Jacquelyn (Matt); three wonderful grandsons, Christopher, Tyler, and Jackson. He is also survived by his mother, Lucille; brothers, Mike and Sammy (Judi); as well as numerous other family members.

Chris was a man of many trades and talents. He spent many years as a salesman at numerous businesses, including oil field supply and pump sales. He was a kind and generous man who was quick with a smile, laugh, and a hand to help anyone in need. Chris will be missed by his family and everyone who had the privilege to know him.