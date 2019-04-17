Obituary – Cindy Wilkins McVey

Cindy Wilkins McVey

Plain Dealing, LA – Graveside services for Cindy Wilkins McVey, age 51, will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Plain Dealing Cemetery in Plain Dealing, LA with Evangelist Jackie Loveless officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Plain Dealing, LA.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Bailey Funeral Home, Plain Dealing.

Cindy was born on October 11, 1967 in Bossier City, LA. Though she lived her entire life in Plain Dealing, she passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 while in the presence of her family at her daughter’s home in Benton.

Cindy was as strong as they come. She fought until the end but lost the battle just 6 short months after being diagnosed with Stage IV Lung Cancer.

No matter the circumstances she always made the most out of every day doing her best to wear a smile, if not for herself, for those around her.

There wasn’t much mystery to Cindy. What you saw is what you got. She was just a good ol’ country girl. She was creative, loved working with her hands, and was able to make something out of nothing. She was raised with strong morals, everlasting love for her family, and a never-ending desire to be in a boat or on the banks of the river with a fishing pole in her hand.

Cindy loved the river almost as much as she loved her two girls and her grandbaby. If she wasn’t spending time with them or working you could almost always find her somewhere along the river banks either fishing or taking photos of the wildlife. Such beauty inside and out. Cindy will be missed dearly by the many lives she touched, but with brave wings she now flies.

She is survived by her two daughters, Terra Leigh Bogard and husband, Steven; Toni Lynn Werner and husband, Jeremy all of Benton, LA; granddaughter, Taylor L. Becker; mother, Helen Hays of Haughton; father, Johnnie Wilkins II and wife, Kathy of Plain Dealing; brother, Bubba Wilkins of Haughton; and two nephews, Justin Wilkins and Josh Wilkins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy J. McVey; and her sister, Lisa D. Thorne.

Sign our online guest book at www.baileyfuneralhome.net

Bailey Funeral Home

Plain Dealing, LA

318-326-4258