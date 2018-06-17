Clair A. Marang

Bossier City, LA – The family of Clair A. Marang will be receiving family and friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 18, 2018 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel.

Clair was born October 22, 1944 in Shreveport to Pauline Gray Allums and John Clay Allums, Jr. and found peace, surrounded by her family, on June 14, 2018 in Bossier City.

She was very courageous in her battle against colon cancer. She was a Christian and a retired LPN She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gary Allums.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Randy Marang, wife Melody and granddaughter, Rachel of Mooringsport; daughter, Shannon Banda, husband, Michael and grandson, Victor of Bossier City; sister, Gale Livingston and husband , Charles of Shreveport; sister-in-law, Carolyn Kirsch of Charleston, SC; a host of nieces and nephews and her precious rescue puppies, Butta Bean and Sweet Pea.

Her greatest passion was spending time with family, her grand dogs and spending time on Caddo Lake.

The family would like to thank the health care professionals at WK Bossier, WK Cancer Center and all the support from family and friends.

The family suggests memorials may be made to Ninna’s Road to Rescue, Benton, LA at www. RoadtoRescueLa.org