Obituary – Clara Belle Harrison

Clara Belle Harrison

Haughton, LA – Born February 28, 1939, Clara “Belle” Deadwyler Harrison passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren in her home, on December 12, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, CMSGT Jacob A“Jimmy” Harrison, Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her children CAPT(R) Jacob A “Mike” Harrison III and his wife Kathleen, Jimmy C “Chuck” Harrison and his wife Sheri, Lisa C Logan, and nine grand children: Sydney and Jacob Harrison IV; Courtney, Seth, Connor and Spencer Harrison; and Taylor, Lauren and Hannah Logan.

The daughter of the late Jimmy T. and Junette Elizabeth “Lib” Deadwyler of Carlton, Ga, Belle married Oglethorpe High School sweetheart Jimmy from Vesta, Ga after his entry in to the US Air Force… thus beginning a life of worldly travels taking them and their children to the continent of Africa, the Philippines and numerous locations throughout the US.

Relocated to Barksdale AFB, La in 1974, Belle and Jimmy settled in Haughton, La, where she owned and operated Belle’s Cut and Curl. After her husband’s death in 1988, Belle was the successful owner and operator of Harrison’s Chevron in Shreveport until 2014. She, and her mother, Lib, were members of Eastwood Baptist Church.

A private graveside ceremony will be held at Hill Crest Memorial where she will be interred next to Jimmy. Pallbearers will be her nine grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers and donations please remit sympathies to 79 Holly Ridge, LA 71037.