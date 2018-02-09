Clara Lee Strange

Haughton, LA – A Celebration of Life Service for Clara Lee Strange, age 78, of Haughton, LA was held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 8, 2018 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Haughton, LA. Officiating the service was Mr. Dan Turner. The family received friends at the funeral home for a time of visitation from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Clara was born in Knox County Indiana on October 30, 1939 to Clarence and Leona Grabbe Held. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday February 5, 2018 in Haughton, LA.

She was a loving, caring, wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Clara was a friend to many and will be missed by all that knew her. She was an active member of First Bossier and enjoyed spending time with her church family. She enjoyed traveling and was always available to listen and share her thoughts in a friendly (or feisty) conversation with friends, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

An Indiana farm girl of the 1940’s, Clara developed a strong work ethic and love of the outdoors and animals. Her marriage to Walter Guy, who served in the U.S.A.F, took her to Arizona, Ohio, South Dakota and Louisiana. Clara worked caring for her family and home, and as a caregiver at the Northwest State School in Bossier City almost 20 years until retirement. Branson, MO was a favorite destination, as well as various RV’ing adventures down South, out West and back to Indiana.

She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and three sisters.

Surviving Clara is her loving and caring husband of 60 years, Walter Strange of Haughton, LA; daughter, Wanda Carter and husband Larry of Haughton, LA; son, Brian Strange and wife Brenda of Haughton, LA; grandchildren, Christina Hamilton and husband Chase and Adam Banks-Beard; great-grandchild, Brody Hamilton; and sister, Joyce Johnson and husband Frank of Vincennes, IN. She also leaves a host of nieces and nephews to remember and cherish her memory.

Honorary pallbearers were Brian Strange, Larry Carter, Chase Hamilton, and Adam

Banks-Beard.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Haughton Fire EMS, Willis Knighton Bossier, and the Early Bird Class of First Bossier.

