Claude Eugene Sharrah

Claude Eugene Sharrah, 88 of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in a local hospital. He was a 27 year veteran of the U.S. Air Force; Veteran of WWII, Korean and Vietnam Wars; he was a former employee of the Army/Air Force Exchange System. He was preceded in death by his first wife, June; one daughter, Nancy Russo and one son, Larry Sharrah; one daughter-in-law, Polly Sharrah; both parents, Clarence and Margaret (Blair) Sharrah; six sisters, Mae Hodges, Myrtle Turner, Ada, Ruth and Grace Lingo and Ruby Anderson; two brothers, Harvey and Virgil Sharrah.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Van Buren with burial at Hill Crest Cemetery 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 4, 2016 in Haughton, Louisiana with full military honors under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Whiles) Sharrah of the home; three daughters, Deborah Hutson and her husband, Pat of Canton, MS, Karen Ormand and husband, William of Universal City, TX, Jackie White and husband, Larry of McKinny, TX; three sons, Alan Sharrah and wife, Joni of Seattle, WA, Timothy Sharrah and wife. Tammy of Des Moines, WA, James Owen, Jr. and wife, Janice of Little Rock; one daughter-in-law, Barbara Sharrah of Bossier City, LA; one son-in-law, Anthony Russo of Oklahoma City, OK; nineteen grandchildren, Frank, Claude and David Russo, Tiffany Brooks, Ryan Childers, Anthony and Matthew Sharrah, Tony and Justin Wilson, Keith Sharrah, Megan Hembree, Casandra Penland, Timothy and Craig Sharrah, Jamie Coleman, Travis Brown, William Ormond, Jr., Brooke Ware and Whitney White; and twenty three great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Family will visit with relatives and friends Friday, December 30, 2016 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Ocker Funeral Home 700 Jefferson Street, Van Buren.

Pallbearers will be his family members.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contribution to be made Trinity Episcopal Church P.O. Box 382 Van Buren, Arkansas 72956 or to the charity of your choice.

The family appreciates the doctors, nurses and staff who took care of our loved one at the time of his need at Sparks Regional Hospital.

Online tributes: www.ockerfuneralhome.com

Ocker Funeral Home

700 Jefferson Street

Van Buren, Arkansas 72957

Phone: 1-479-474-2523