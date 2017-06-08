Claude Wilbur Bookter passed away peacefully at the age of 93 surrounded by his family on June 5, 2017. Claude was a devoted father and loving husband to Faye who died in 2014. He loved his three granddaughters and three great-grandchildren so much. Claude was born on April 16, 1924 to Wilbourne Edgar Bookter and Edna LaCroix Bookter in Bossier City, Louisiana. He graduated early from Bossier High School in 1941. He then went to Old State Normal College (Northwestern State University) where he was a cheerleader. He graduated from LSU in Baton Rouge.

He volunteered for the United States Army as World War II was intensifying. As one of the Greatest Generation he went to Officer Candidate School where he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. He was stationed in the Philippines and rose to the rank of Captain. He was preparing for the invasion of Japan when the war ended. He also served as one of the Provisional Governors of the Philippines after the war.

Having an interest in politics, Claude served as Executive Assistant to Congressman Overton Brooks of Shreveport in the middle to late 1950’s. He then began a career with the State of Louisiana, rising to the position of Chief of Placement in the Department of Labor headquartered in Baton Rouge. Claude retired in 1989 beginning his “Papaw duties” and rekindling an earlier bowling career. He won a Gold Medal in the National Senior Olympics Bowling competition.

He and Faye took their grandchildren on many vacations. Those days were the highlight of his life.

Claude was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason with the Martin McClanahan Lodge in Bossier City, Louisiana. He will be buried with full Masonic rights.

Claude was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Frances Faye Robinson Bookter, his brothers James Edward Bookter and Charles Douglas Bookter. He is survived by his son Claude Wilbur Bookter, Jr. and his wife Jan of Shreveport, his daughter Kathy Faye Bookter of Baton Rouge, his three granddaughters Amy Bookter Simon and husband David, Sarah Bookter Sale and husband Chris, and Reverend Colleen Allison Bookter and husband Reverend Adam Darragh, his three great grandchildren, Henry Bernard Simon, Hudson Lewis Simon and Margaret Bailey Sale. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Bookter Alexander.

Claude/Dad loved life and wanted to live to be 100 years old. He fell short of that goal, but always lived life to the fullest.

The funeral is Saturday, June 10 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Shreveport at 10 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:00. Officiating will be Dr. Greg Davis. Graveside following at Forest Park Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be David Simon, Chris Sale, Adam Darragh, Jim Bookter, Brad Bookter and David McQueen.

Special thanks are expressed to Dr. Michael Rolfsen and his staff at the Baton Rouge Clinic; his caretakers at St. James Place and Amber Terrace Assisted Living Center.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the American Heart Association ; First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge; Shriners Children’s Hospital in Shreveport; or to a favorite charity.