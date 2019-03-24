Obituary – Claudio Giacalone

Claudio Giacalone

Shreveport, LA – With deep regret, the Giacalone Family notifies you of the death of Claudio Giacalone, 74, of L’Italiano Restaurant on February 19, 2019. A private family service has already been held.

Claudio was a kind and gentle man who loved his family, friends, staff, and customers. This was reflected in every part of his life. He will be greatly missed.

The Giacalone Family is grateful for the outpouring of love, flowers, cards, and condolences.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Shreveport Opera.